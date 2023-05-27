Insider Selling: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) CFO Sells 2,394 Shares of Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) CFO Andrew E. Clark sold 2,394 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $116,683.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $225.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $88.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

