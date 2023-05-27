Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells 247 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $138.98 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
