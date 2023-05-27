Insight Holdings Group LLC Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Insight Holdings Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,378. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.02 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,932 shares of company stock valued at $53,519,700 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

