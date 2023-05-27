Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $43.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.