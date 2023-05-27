Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Up 225.0% in May

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,060,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 155,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 353,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Trading Up 1.5 %

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of IRRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.82. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,988. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

(Get Rating)

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

