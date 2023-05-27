Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

