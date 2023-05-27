Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.
NYSE:ICE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.
