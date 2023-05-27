InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,847.14 ($72.73).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.63) to GBX 6,200 ($77.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($69.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($71.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 300 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($66.79) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,037.31). In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($66.79) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,037.31). Also, insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($67.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,142 ($10,126.87). Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,352 ($66.57) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,382.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,185.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($51.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,796 ($72.09).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

