Intrust Bank NA Has $215,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

