Intrust Bank NA Sells 941 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.84 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

