Intrust Bank NA Takes $202,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HUM opened at $496.60 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.70 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.44.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.