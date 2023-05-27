InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

