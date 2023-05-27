Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.43 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 161.75 ($2.01). 108,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 228,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.01).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.09. The stock has a market cap of £285.77 million, a P/E ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,500.00%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.