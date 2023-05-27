Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the April 30th total of 706,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,323,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 184,978 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,057,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 275,049 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after buying an additional 227,876 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSJN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 130,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,627. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0951 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

