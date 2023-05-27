Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 179.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,828,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

