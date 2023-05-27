Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the April 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 11,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

