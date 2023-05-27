Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco India ETF worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

