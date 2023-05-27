Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,513,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 659,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 160,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PID opened at $17.63 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.