Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 474.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,901,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,668 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,124,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,644 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

