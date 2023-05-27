Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $485.86

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 485.86 ($6.04) and traded as low as GBX 410.40 ($5.10). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 425.10 ($5.29), with a volume of 2,317,439 shares changing hands.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 441.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 485.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,780.49%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

