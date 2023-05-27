IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.00. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 7,416 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
