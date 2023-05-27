IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.00. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 7,416 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

