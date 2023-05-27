iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,479,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,148 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,155,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $48.50. 8,902,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,857,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

