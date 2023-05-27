iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

