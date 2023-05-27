iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SUSC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,506. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,255.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

