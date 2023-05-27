iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SUSC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,506. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.