iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 287.8% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ remained flat at $21.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.