iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,548. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

