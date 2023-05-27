iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Down 53.5% in May

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TCHI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

