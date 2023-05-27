iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Divergent Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,297. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

