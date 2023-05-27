J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 295 ($3.67) price objective on the grocer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 320 ($3.98).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 260.60 ($3.24).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 275 ($3.42) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 291 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,055.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 14,444.44%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

