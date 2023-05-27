JasmyCoin Price Down 6.3% This Week (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $223.48 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

