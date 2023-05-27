JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Trading Down 16.9%

Shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) were down 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 497,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,103% from the average daily volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

JATT Acquisition Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JATT Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JATT. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JATT Acquisition by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 999,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 423,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in JATT Acquisition by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 183,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

