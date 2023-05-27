Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.51.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.