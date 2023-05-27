Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.95 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and $139,835.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,743.86 or 0.99950547 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

