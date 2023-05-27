JMP Securities Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $255.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.19.

PANW opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.24. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $217.05.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,330 shares of company stock worth $56,733,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

