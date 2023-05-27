Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

