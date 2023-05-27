Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.73.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.