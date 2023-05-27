JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Trading Down 12.1%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.05.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

