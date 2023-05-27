Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.2 %

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is 119.40%.

(Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

