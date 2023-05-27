JUNO Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. JUNO has a market capitalization of $35.99 million and $126,047.73 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001775 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 74,691,361 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

