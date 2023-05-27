Kava Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Kava has a market capitalization of $611.43 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 539,834,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,899,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

