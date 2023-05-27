KeyCorp Comments on Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE NOVA opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

