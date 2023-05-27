Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

About Kingspan Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.1671 dividend. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

