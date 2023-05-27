KLK Capital Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KLK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

V traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.82. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $421.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.