KLK Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.8% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

