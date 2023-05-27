KLK Capital Management LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $60.22. 20,666,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,624,006. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.