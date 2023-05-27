KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. NiSource accounts for approximately 1.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

