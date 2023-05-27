KLK Capital Management LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

KLK Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 3.6% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.38.

NYSE CI traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $244.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.82 and its 200-day moving average is $291.48.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

