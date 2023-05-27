Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuaishou Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.