Kujira (KUJI) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $98.35 million and $471,217.18 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.89455338 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $488,088.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

