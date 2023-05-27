Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 1,050,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,302.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $106.43 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.43.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

