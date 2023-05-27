Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.58% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $51,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 418.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $83.13 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,744 shares of company stock worth $10,036,426 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Read More

